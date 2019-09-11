Minority business council holds awards luncheon in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield hosted a business opportunity conference Wednesday on assisting minority businesses and providing opportunities for minority employees.

22News Anchor Ciara Speller was chosen to be mistress of ceremonies for the annual awards luncheon where the Greater New England Minority Supplier Development Council presented awards to companies and individuals.

The organization’s president, Peter Hurst, told 22News how his organization has made an impact in the Springfield area.

“We have a number of minority businesses that helped build the hotel we’re in—MGM Springfield,” Hurst said. “So, they’re making an incredible impact.”

His group’s current focus is to help develop minority-owned companies in the health and technology fields, as well as develop more upward-bound job opportunities for minority men and women.