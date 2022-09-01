HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Over at Mira Vista Behavioral Health Center in Holyoke the community gathered in honor of national recovery month.

The health center illuminates the exterior with a giant purple ribbon in recognition of international overdose awareness day and recovery month. Many communities throughout western Massachusetts have held events and vigils to stand in solidarity with those who lost their lives and those who are currently on the path to recovery. 22News spoke with the director of nursing for substance abuse about the important of awareness.

Leslie Goncalves, RN, CARN director of nursing for substance use disorder services said, “Recovery grows here. We’re here to help. We’re here to offer treatment. We have many different treatment avenues. We have an inpatient detox. We have a CSS which is a step down from a detox. We’re here to support you and help you find your way to recovery.”