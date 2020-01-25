Miracle League of Western Massachusetts gets set for upcoming season

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Local families with special needs children got a sneak peek of summertime fun on a rainy day in January Saturday.

The Miracle League of Western Massachusetts hosted an informational meeting and simulated game at Extra Innings in Chicopee.

The Miracle League is dedicated to making sure children of all abilities get the chance to enjoy America’s pastime, baseball.

Boys and girls ages four to 19 with physical or cognitive challenges are invited to take part in the eight-week season.

Representatives hope Saturday’s open house demonstrated their commitment to getting every kid a chance to hit the sandlot.

“It’s just a great open house, a chance to talk to us and play with us and see how things are,” Sue Ann-Hilton, a member of the boards of directors for Miracle League told 22News,

She noted, “We’re all about fun, our rules are very flexible so everybody can play and everybody can succeed.”

Registration for both players and volunteers to play alongside the children is open now. The summer season begins in April and runs eight weeks.

The fall season begins in September.