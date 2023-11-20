HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – One local organization is lending a helping hand to combat food insecurity in western Massachusetts this holiday season.

Staff at MiraVista Behavioral Health Center have been running their “Food for All’ November food drive ahead of Thanksgiving.

The non-perishable items that are collected will be distributed to local food pantries, including Providence Ministries and Open Pantry. Kimberley Lee, Chief of Creative Strategy and Development, told 22News, “This food drive is such a reflection of the MiraVista staff, and the commitment that our team truly has in wanting to make a difference.”

According to the Greater Boston Food Bank, nearly 2 million adults in the state are food insecure, which is about 33% of the state’s population.