HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News has learned MiraVista Behavioral Health Center in Holyoke will end some of its licensed substance use disorder programs. In statement released by MiraVista, they said they are ending the programs because the state reimbursement is millions short from what is needed to run the program.

MiraVista currently offers psychiatric and substance use recovery services available to adolescents as well as adults for both inpatient and outpatient programs.

However, that will change mid-July when they plan to stop Acute Treatment and Clinical Stabilization Services then. As for what this means for the patients, the company said they will assist in finding them care elsewhere and added they will help employees find another job or keep them within the company.

Instead, MiraVista plans to add two psychiatric units, bringing the total to 88 beds.

You can read MiraVista’s statement sent to 22News below: