HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News has learned MiraVista Behavioral Health Center in Holyoke will end some of its licensed substance use disorder programs. In statement released by MiraVista, they said they are ending the programs because the state reimbursement is millions short from what is needed to run the program.
MiraVista currently offers psychiatric and substance use recovery services available to adolescents as well as adults for both inpatient and outpatient programs.
However, that will change mid-July when they plan to stop Acute Treatment and Clinical Stabilization Services then. As for what this means for the patients, the company said they will assist in finding them care elsewhere and added they will help employees find another job or keep them within the company.
Instead, MiraVista plans to add two psychiatric units, bringing the total to 88 beds.
You can read MiraVista’s statement sent to 22News below:
“MiraVista has made the difficult decision to cease operations of its Acute Treatment and Clinical Stabilization Services (ATS & CSS). These BSAS licensed Substance Use Disorder (SUD) programs will be closed in mid-July, which allows us to find adequate care for our patients, as well as to identify other employment opportunities, where appropriate, within our system for staff who will be impacted. The reality of inadequate state reimbursement, which falls millions of dollars short of the costs required to operate and sustain programming, has resulted in the decision to discontinue these programs.
Although these beds will be closing, MiraVista is actively working to fill the Commonwealth’s need for inpatient care by opening two additional psychiatric units, bringing the hospital’s total to 88 beds. MiraVista will also continue to offer a wide range of outpatient behavioral programs, as well as recovery services addressing substance use, highlighted by our Opioid Treatment Program. We look forward to working with the Commonwealth in creating an effective continuum of services to best meet the evolving needs of our community.”