HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Gift of Warmth drive at Friends of Homeless ends on Wednesday with the donation of winter clothing from MiraVista.

MiraVista employees have donated hundreds of mittens, hats, socks and other winter clothing through the organization’s Gift of Warmth drive for Clinical and Support Options Friends of Homeless (FOH).

FOH is a program that provides a warm bed and hot showers to more than 1,000 people each year, and also assigns case workers to each guest, according to their website. Case workers help guests find work and permanent homes, navigate state and federal assistance programs, and access behavioral and mental health supports.

FOH provides overnight shelter as well for men and women over 18 in their Worthington Street campus in Springfield. They also provide three community meals each day for anyone that needs food.

The donation of winter clothes takes place on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. at MiraVista Behavioral Health Center in Holyoke. Friends of Homeless representatives, MiraVista Chief Operating Officer Mark Paglia, Kimberley Lee, MiraVista Chief of Creative Strategy and Development, and MiraVista staff will be in attendance.