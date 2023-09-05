HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – MiraVista Behavioral Health Center is increasing its commitment to supporting individuals in their journey to recovery by expanding its Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP).

The expansion includes the introduction of evening sessions conducted in both Spanish and English. The move comes as part of National Recovery Month, emphasizing the importance of accessible and comprehensive substance use treatment.

The center’s Director of Outpatient Services, Cristina Rivera, stated, “MiraVista’s IOP offers vital support for adults working towards recovery. It’s designed to enhance understanding of addiction, equip individuals with the skills needed to manage substance misuse and foster an environment for asking questions and sharing personal experiences. Our aim is to empower individuals with the tools they need to maintain their recovery journey.”

IOP group sessions have proven effective in facilitating abstinence by providing education on various recovery topics and allowing clients to connect and share experiences with one another. This expansion acknowledges the need for flexibility in treatment options.

Rivera highlighted the center’s commitment to accessibility, stating, “We recognize the challenges individuals face when balancing work and recovery. This is why we’re excited to introduce our new evening hours in both Spanish and English. With this expansion, individuals can access the support they need at a time that better suits their schedules.”

MiraVista’s IOP services are currently available from Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., with transportation provided. The newly introduced evening sessions are scheduled for Tuesday through Thursday, from 5 to 8:30 p.m.

For additional information, individuals are encouraged to contact Cassandra Rolon, Outpatient Intake Coordinator, at 413-319-3027, extension 6262, or via email at crolon@miravistabhc.care. More details about the diverse Outpatient Substance Use Treatment programs available at MiraVista can be found on their website.