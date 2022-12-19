SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Students at William N. DeBerry Elementary School are hosting a special presentation for MiraVista Behavioral Health Center on Monday.

The students at DeBerry Elementary School have been making holiday cards for patients and the staff at MiraVista Behavioral Health Center, according to a news release sent to 22News from MiraVista. There will be a special presentation at the school at 10:30 a.m. to collect the cards and will deliver a “thank you” to the students and staff at MiraVista.

“The students love to use their creativity and talents to interact with their community, and this year students were so excited to have this special project around the holidays,” said Elizabeth Fazio, principal of the Union Street School for kindergarten through grade 5. “Projects like these are supported by our families and staff volunteers.”

Fazio added that it “warms our hearts to see the fun and joy the students have in giving back to and appreciating their community this time of year.”

Kimberley Lee, Chief of Creative Development and Strategy for Holyoke-based MiraVista, said that she knew students from DeBerry were community-minded because they recently helped create a mural for a laundromat in Springfield. Lee invited the students to partner with MiraVista to create some holiday cheer for the patients.

“We are beyond grateful for their creations,” Lee said. “Throughout December’s holidays, which include Hanukkah, Christmas, and Kwanzaa, we have adults and adolescents in our inpatient psychiatric units who are receiving treatment for their emotional well-being. The cards from the students are a nice message to patients and staff at this time of year that their well-wishers are many.”

“Everyone will receive a little holiday joy from the students’ artistic designs and from the fact that so much thought and care went into creating them,” said Lee who picked up the cards to deliver to patients and MiraVista staff.