CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Miss Western Massachusetts Scholarship Pageant took place Sunday afternoon in Chicopee.

Three titles were awarded, Miss Western Massachusetts, Miss Pioneer Valley and Miss Western Massachusetts outstanding teen. The young women competed at the Elks Lodge in Chicopee with one on one interviews with the judges, showcasing their unique talents as well as pitching their own social impact initiatives.

The three winners, Sydney Drugan, Bailey Tutro, and Olivia Tocchio will receive scholarships and move on to compete in the Miss Massachusetts Scholarship Pageant in Worcester in July.

22News Anchor Ciara Speller was the emcee of Sunday’s event.