MISSING: 11-year-old from Springfield, may be in Holyoke

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is looking for your help in finding a missing 11-year-old boy.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh says 11-year-old Felix Gomez is 5’5,” 115 pounds and has a broken front tooth. He was last seen walking away from his program on Vermont Street on Thursday.

Felix is believed to be in the areas of Belmont Avenue, White Street, or Sumner Avenue in Springfield or in the city of Holyoke. Walsh said the 11-year-old was making statements that he may harm himself.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Springfield Police Youth Aide Bureau at 413-787-6360 or call the non-emergency line at 413-787-6300.