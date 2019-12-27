12-year-old missing from Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police need your help locating a missing 12-year-old girl from Springfield.

Springfield Police believe 12-year-old Juliana Deleon may have run away from home and has been missing since 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Deleon is described as 4’9″ tall, 90 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen in the area of Bowles Park and East Street in Springfield.

If you see her or have any information on her location, please call the Springfield Police Department at 413-787-6302 or the Youth Aide Bureau 413-787-6360.

Latest News: