MISSING: 14-year-old runaway in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding a missing teen boy.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, 14-year-old Cardia Saunders left a program he was in. Cardia is described as 5’9″ tall and 130 pounds.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Springfield Police non-emergency number at 413-787-6300 or our juvenile unit at 413-787-6360.

