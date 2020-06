SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Springfield need your help locating an 18-year-old woman who hasn’t been home since May 28.

Springfield Police Department says Carmen Rios was last home on May 28 and was reported missing by her father a few days later.

Carmen may be in the area of Fort Pleasant Avenue or Saratoga Street.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call the Springfield Police Department at 413-787-6300 or 413-787-6360.