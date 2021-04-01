MISSING: Aiden Blanchard search continues

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The police are continuing their search for missing Aiden Blanchard in the Connecticut River Thursday afternoon.

According to the Chicopee Police Department, the Dive Unit and the Hampden County Sherriff’s Department Marine Unit are on the Connecticut River continuing their efforts in locating Aiden Blanchard.

(Chicopee Police Department)

Aiden Blanchard was last seen around 11:30 a.m. Friday, February 5 walking in the Willimansett area of Chicopee, near Old Field Road. Police believe he was heading in the direction of the Medina Street boat launch along the Connecticut River.

Aiden is described as 5’ tall, 100 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a red ski jacket and black ski pants.

If you have any information that might help police locate Aiden, or if you believe you have seen him, call 911, the Chicopee Police Department at (413) 594-1740, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.