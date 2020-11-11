Missing bicycle in Southwick returned

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – The bicycle that police in Southwick asked for the public’s help in locating has been returned.

According to Southwick Police Department, a resident spotted the bicycle leaning against a tree at the motocross Tuesday morning while out for a walk. She called the Southwick Police and reported the bike. The decals were stripped off the bike, but appears to be in perfect condition.

The bicycle was reported missing last week from the motocross track at The Wick 338 when someone allegedly went into a storage container and took the bike. Three boys were seen walking around the area during that time.

The Southwick Police Department would like to “thank whoever it was that returned the bicycle and to know there is still some good out in the world today…. especially during these uncertain times!”