CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Chicopee has been found safe, six months after being reported missing.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that 35 year-old Fred Gilpatrick was located safe on Sunday night.

Gilpatrick was first reported missing back in February.



Police have not released any additional information regarding where Gilpatrick was, or the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.