Missing Chicopee teen found safe

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The police in Chicopee say they have located Hayleigh Gonzalez Friday afternoon.

According to the Chicopee Police Department, 14-year-old Hayleigh Gonzalez ran away on January 5. Police were asking for the public’s help with any information on her whereabouts.

She was last seen in the Springfield area.

Police are still looking for Aiden Blanchard, an 11-year-old boy from Chicopee who has been missing since February 5. The last update provided by the Chicopee Police Department was on February 12 asking to speak with anyone who may have been walking behind the 22News station.

(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Aiden is 5’ tall, 100 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a red ski jacket and black ski pants.

If you have seen Aiden or have any information on his whereabouts, immediately call 911, Chicopee Police at 413-594-1639, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.