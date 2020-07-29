Missing man at Five Mile Pond “never went anywhere without his backpack”

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The search resumed Wednesday at Five Mile Pond in Springfield for a missing 36-year-old man.

Danny Brack was last seen three days ago at Five Mile Pond, his whole family is remaining hopeful that they find him. The Brack family along with search teams were there Wednesday afternoon. Police dogs have been used in the woods, where he often slept.

36-year-old Daniel Brack is described as 5’11” and weighing about 180 pounds.

According to his family, Danny and his friend went swimming at Five Mile Pond Sunday afternoon. The friend went to go get food and when he got back, he couldn’t find Danny, just his backpack on the beach.

Two Springfield Fire Department boats searched Five Mile Pond for a missing boater yesterday. After searching for hours, no one was found.

“His pants were in there, his seizure medication was in there, his wallet was in there, his cigarette lighter. His lifeline was in that backpack, and he never went anywhere without his backpack.” Christina Obara, Danny’s mother

Obara also told 22News that Danny was a strong swimmer however he did suffer from seizures and are wondering if he had one that day. His family said they’ll be back searching Thursday, if Daniel does not turn up Wednesday.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or see him, please call the Springfield Police Department at 413-787-6300 or 413-787-6360.