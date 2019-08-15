Missing man identified as body found in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A man who has been missing since June 6 has been identified as the body found on Stratford Terrace three weeks ago.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News the body recovered on Stratford Terrace on July 25 has been identified as 55-year-old Desmond Ramsay. Ramsay was last seen June 6 and reported missing June 11th by family members.

According to Felix Browne the Communications Director for the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security, the medical examiner is looking into the cause of Ramsay’s death.