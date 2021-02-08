MISSING: Police continue search for missing 11-year-old Chicopee boy

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police continue to investigate any information on missing 11-year-old Aiden Blanchard, who has been missing since Friday.

Aidan was last seen walking in the Willimansett area of Chicopee near Old Field Road Friday around 11:30 a.m., heading towards the Medina boat launch area.

Police say they have done a thorough search along with Connecticut and Chicopee Rivers. Divers, boats, drones and helicopters were used in the search on the rivers. The search on the rivers have been paused due to a lack of specific evidence located during the extensive search and poor weather conditions.

Credit: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

It is believed Aidan was alone and near the river when he went missing and no foul play is currently suspected.

He is described as 5 feet tall, and weighing about 100 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing black snow pants, a black hoodie and a red coat.

If you have seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Chicopee Police Department at 413-594-1740.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) has also been contacted and is assisting. You can also call them with any information at 1-800-THE-LOST