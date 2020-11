Christamarie Derby (L) Top from left to right: 6-year-old Jaliyamarie Marrero, 5-year-old Julius Leggett, 9-year-old Nathaniel Marrero Bottom from left to right: 10-year-old Daimyon Marrero, 13-year-old Xzavier Marquez, 2-year-old Junemarie Leggett (no photograph) (Springfield Police Department)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield mother and her six children who had been missing since last Tuesday were located Friday night.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, 33-year-old Christamarie Derby was located in Connecticut Friday night. Her children were located with a relative in Palmer on Friday night as well.