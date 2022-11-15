SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield police are asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teen.

Fourteen-year-old Reilah Kingara ran away from her home on Roosevelt Avenue early Friday morning leaving a note stating that she was leaving, according to a post on Facebook by the Springfield Police Department. Her family is new to the area and does not know of any possible locations where Reilah could be.

She is described as approximately 5’0’’ tall and weighing between 120-150 pounds.

If you have seen her or have any information on her whereabouts contact the Springfield Police Youth Aide Bureau at 413-787-6360 or the non-emergency line at 413-787-6300.