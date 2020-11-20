MISSING: Springfield woman and her six children who were last seen Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is looking to locate a woman and her six children.
According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, the Department of Children and Families has not heard from or seen 33-year-old Christamarie Derby and her six children since Tuesday. The children are believed to be with their mother in the Springfield or Chicopee area.
Six children missing:
- 2-year-old Junemarie Leggett (no photograph)
- 5-year-old Julius Leggett
- 6-year-old Jaliyamarie Marrero
- 9-year-old Nathaniel Marrero
- 10-year-old Daimyon Marrero
- 13-year-old Xzavier Marquez
If you have any information or have seen them you are asked to contact detectives at 413-750-2253, 413-787-6355, or 911. You can also anonymously Text-A-Tip by texting CRIMES, the message SOLVE and your tip.