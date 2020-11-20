MISSING: Springfield woman and her six children who were last seen Tuesday

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Christamarie Derby (L)
Top from left to right: 6-year-old Jaliyamarie Marrero, 5-year-old Julius Leggett, 9-year-old Nathaniel Marrero
Bottom from left to right: 10-year-old Daimyon Marrero, 13-year-old Xzavier Marquez, 2-year-old Junemarie Leggett (no photograph)
(Springfield Police Department)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is looking to locate a woman and her six children.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, the Department of Children and Families has not heard from or seen 33-year-old Christamarie Derby and her six children since Tuesday. The children are believed to be with their mother in the Springfield or Chicopee area.

Six children missing:

  1. 2-year-old Junemarie Leggett (no photograph)
  2. 5-year-old Julius Leggett
  3. 6-year-old Jaliyamarie Marrero
  4. 9-year-old Nathaniel Marrero
  5. 10-year-old Daimyon Marrero
  6. 13-year-old Xzavier Marquez

If you have any information or have seen them you are asked to contact detectives at 413-750-2253, 413-787-6355, or 911. You can also anonymously Text-A-Tip by texting CRIMES, the message SOLVE and your tip.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today

WWLP Contests & Sweepstakes

Contests & Sweepstakes