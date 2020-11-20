MISSING: Springfield woman and her six children who were last seen Tuesday

Christamarie Derby (L) Top from left to right: 6-year-old Jaliyamarie Marrero, 5-year-old Julius Leggett, 9-year-old Nathaniel Marrero Bottom from left to right: 10-year-old Daimyon Marrero, 13-year-old Xzavier Marquez, 2-year-old Junemarie Leggett (no photograph) (Springfield Police Department)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is looking to locate a woman and her six children.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, the Department of Children and Families has not heard from or seen 33-year-old Christamarie Derby and her six children since Tuesday. The children are believed to be with their mother in the Springfield or Chicopee area.

Six children missing:

2-year-old Junemarie Leggett (no photograph) 5-year-old Julius Leggett 6-year-old Jaliyamarie Marrero 9-year-old Nathaniel Marrero 10-year-old Daimyon Marrero 13-year-old Xzavier Marquez

If you have any information or have seen them you are asked to contact detectives at 413-750-2253, 413-787-6355, or 911. You can also anonymously Text-A-Tip by texting CRIMES, the message SOLVE and your tip.