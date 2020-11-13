MISSING: Two girls in Chicopee who may have ran away together

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Police Department is looking for the public’s help in locating two missing girls.

According to the Chicopee Police Department, the two girls ran away from their program on Wednesday and are believed to be together. They were last seen in the area of St. James Ave. in Springfield.

Wynter Shafer

Wynter Shafer is an 11 year-old that is described as 5’3″ with dark brown hair worn in a ponytail/bun. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt and rainbow colored crocs.

Crystal Badillo

Crystal Badillo is a 15 year-old that is 5′ tall, 110 pounds with straight brown hair. She was last seen wearing a tie dyed hooded sweatshirt and grey leggings.

If you know their whereabouts contact the Chicopee Police Department at 413-594-1700 or the Chicopee Detective Bureau at 413-594-1740.