SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing West Springfield teenager.

Spokesperson Ryan Walsh of the Springfield Police says 12-year-old Liyanae Diaz of West Springfield was reported running off from the South End Community Center on Marble Street. Diaz is roughly 5’2″ in height with brown hair and a nose piercing.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to call the Springfield Youth Aide Bureau at 413-787-6360 or the department’s non-emergency line at 413-787-6300.