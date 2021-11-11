Missing West Springfield woman with special needs

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Police Department is currently investigating the disappearance of a woman with special needs.

22News spoke with Sgt. Joseph LaFrance of the West Springfield Police Department who confirmed that Kimmy Moriarty has been missing since November 10th.

Moriarty was last seen on Wednesday morning around 6:30a.m. before her bus came to pick her up for school.

Moriarty is a 22-year-old Black woman, approximately 5’4” tall, weighs 235 pounds and has a nose ring. Moriarty’s parent told 22News that Kelly has apraxia which is a motor speech disorder, that impacts the brain’s ability to to make and deliver correct movements to the body and can cause slurred speech. The parent also shared that Kimmy has missed about 3 doses of her medication since the time that she has been missing.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the West Springfield Police Department at 413-263-3210.