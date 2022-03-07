WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield police are still searching for a missing Westfield man.

Westfield Police updated the public on Monday with a post on social media saying 31-year-old Wayne Jackson may have been in the Springfield area near Western New England University.

Jackson was last seen on Wednesday, March 2. He is 5’10” in height, 150 pounds, wears black-framed glasses, and is believed to have tapered short hair. Jackson typically wears a dark navy colored hooded down jacket or a black leather jacket and work boots.

Police say he is in need of medication and people associated with him are worried for his wellbeing. If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Westfield Police Department at 413-562-5411.