SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thursday evening communities across western Massachusetts observed the National Day of Prayer.

In the city of Springfield, the Mission Pioneer Valley, a coalition of churches and ministries, invited the public and city leaders for a special ceremony to celebrate the day. People gathered on the front steps of City Hall to take part in a moment of prayer and meditation.

Daniel Torres of Mission Pioneer Valley tells 22News, “We are here to pray on behalf of Springfield, on behalf of Massachusetts, and on behalf of our nation.”

The National Day of Prayer has been observed in Springfield for over 70 years.