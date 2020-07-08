Mittineague Park in West Springfield reopened

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Starting Wednesday, the gate to Mittineague Park in West Springfield will be opened and residents can now use the trails within the park.

According to a post on West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt’s Facebook Page, the Parks and Recreation director stated that the gate to Mittineague park by the garage at the Park Drive entrance and the gates on Fife Lane will be open. The gate leading to the upper soccer fields will still remain locked.

Reichelt said they are still reviewing phase three guidelines with the health department on when the pavilions can reopen for rental. There are also no picnic tables at the pavilions until the reopening date is determined.