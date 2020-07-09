Mittineague Park in West Springfield reopens under Phase 3

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mittineague Park in West Springfield normally opens in April but that was postponed due to the pandemic.

Now following new guidelines issued for Phase 3 the town of West Springfield has partially reopened certain spaces of the park to the public and some took advantage of this.

“I love outside,” said Jayleen Gonzalez of Holyoke.”I’ve been painting and drawing nature stuff. My grandma lives around here and my cousin likes to hang out with us so we like to go to the park.”

All the fields are open to the public but organized recreational sports such as soccer is still not permitted. The gates to the soccer fields are closed, but parking is allowed near the UNICO building where there are trails open.

Picnic tables under the pavilion will also remain closed for the time being, and pavilion rentals have yet to be determined.

“It has been a tough balance with the kinds of gems we have here with Mittineague Park and Bear Hole,” said Mayor Will Reichelt. “I think residents will be able to get out more than they are probably usually would.”

The town and health department will determine more re-openings of the park’s features as guidelines are reviewed. Improvements to the tennis courts and lighting at the Rotary Pavilion should be completed by the end of the summer.