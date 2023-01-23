SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This mix of rain and snow could impact your morning commute on Monday.

Currently, the roads in Springfield and in Chicopee are mostly clear, with some slush and sleet Monday morning.

AAA urges drivers to be cautious while driving in adverse weather. Winter storms, bad weather, and sloppy road conditions are a factor in nearly half a million crashes, and more than 2,000 road deaths every winter.

Traffic experts suggest always adjusting your speed down to account for lower traction when driving on snow or ice. Accelerate and decelerate slowly, and apply the gas slowly to regain traction to avoid skids.

It takes longer to slow down on icy roads. Defensive driving, increasing your following distance, and reducing your speed is crucial to avoid crashes and other roadway incidents.

As you are preparing to head out for the day, traffic experts encourage you to not rush out the door and to give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination and proceed with caution.