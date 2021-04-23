Mixed results in Massachusetts air report

Hampden County only county to improve in year-round particle pollution

by: Duncan Maclean

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The “State of the Air” report and grades are out from the American Lung Association and Hampden County came in top of its class.

The report surveys a number of different kinds of pollution. Hampden County was the only county in the state to post an improvement in year-round particle pollution. That said, every Massachusetts county-maintained “A” or “B” grades for short-term particle pollution. When it comes to Ozone pollution, we did not score as well.

No county in the state earned better than a “C,” but the City of Springfield did manage to record fewer “unhealthy ozone days” than it did last year.

