MLK center in Springfield helping youth process Kobe Bryant’s death

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Grief can be a hard emotion to process, especially for young people possibly encountering it for the first time.

Thursday night, the MLK Community center in Springfield hosted the community’s youth to help them process the death of Kobe Bryant.

An open gym session at the Martin Luther King Center featured three-point contests, face painting, and endless fun, all while providing a safe place to process grief for someone they had never met.

Gary Bass, director, and coordinator of Night Spot and Open Gym at the MLK center told 22News lessons were provided on getting the most out of life.

“We’re helping kids that grew up watching Kobe by having stuff like this, a tribute to Kobe and saying how much his life meant to people of all kinds,” said Bass. “Don’t take life for granted, I’d say. You can be here one day and gone the next as they say.”

Bass continued to say they made sure to emphasize the importance of family during Thursday night’s event.