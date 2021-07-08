MLK Center in Springfield kicks off recreational program for youth

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The MLK Community Center’s Summer Nights program has officially commenced.

It’s an annual recreational program for teens ages 13 to 17, and it’s free and open to anyone within the age group every Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. Organizers say it’s a way for teens to interact in a positive environment.

Reiana Jewell, assistant program coordinator at the Martin Luther King Jr. Family Services told 22News, “We just try to help kids get off the street having them be affiliated with activities such as life skills, resume building, and little tournaments here that we have planned.”

The summer nights program is provided by Martin Luther King Jr. Family Services and the Massachusetts Department of Conservation & Recreation.