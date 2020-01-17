MLK commemorative breakfast discussion

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greater Holyoke Council for Human Understanding held its annual Martin Luther King Jr. commemorative breakfast Friday morning.

Idelia Smith, assistant vice president of Acadmeic Affairs at Holyoke Community College, was the keynote speaker at the event. The theme of Smith’s speech was Martin Luther King’s legacy in the 21st century.

Smith’s work in affirmative action, Title IX and diversity training highlight the purpose of the Council for Human Understanding. Gina Nelson, Vice President, The Greater Holyoke Council for Human Understanding

Idelia Smith, assistant vice president of Academic Affairs at Holyoke Community College, photo credit: Holyoke Community College

When 22News asked Smith what her message was to her audience, she said that she wanted them to “be a part” of Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream and judge people only for their character, and not by their “outer shell.”