MLK Jr. Charter School celebrates Hispanic heritage month with buffet dinner

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Martin Luther King Jr. Charter school in Springfield celebrated Hispanic heritage month Tuesday night.

The school held their first ever Latino cuisine buffet, inviting parents and teachers to bring a dish celebrating their culture. Brenda Flores, the events organizer, said more than half of the school’s students are Latino, and she wanted an opportunity for students and parents to come together, and cap off Hispanic heritage month.

“I wanted the Latinos to feel that they are belonging. We are a beloved community because we are following the mission of Martin Luther King. I want everyone to understand that we are different, but we are the same”, said Flores.

Flores said despite being the first year of the buffet, parents brought in plenty of food, and really supported the evening.