MLK Jr. church members, pastor gather to thank those offering to help after fire

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pastor and church members gathered Friday to thank everyone who’ve offered help in the wake of the fire that severely damaged the Martin Luther King Junior Community Presbyterian Church earlier this week.

Each of these church goers have belonged to their community church for most of their lives.

Debra Nicholson Franklin told 22News, she’s been a member of this church since she was ten-years-old, “I’d like to thank the community for all the love and support. I’d like to thank all of our members, who’ve been in touch with us, we are coming back.”

“I want to thank everyone for the donations and the prayers that they’ve given us,” said church member Gravin Dillard.

The church’s Pastor, the Reverend Dr. Terrlyn Curry Avery, disclosed that at the time of the suspicious fire Monday morning, her church was in the process of housing a neighborhood food pantry. She asked other churches to help until her church gets back on its feet.

“We’ve been completely overwhelmed by people’s response. It’s really important for the community to know this is a church building, but we are still carrying the church mission of serving others,” said Reverend Avery.

As church members and their pastor contemplate their recovery, they await the results of the federal, state and local investigation to determine whose responsible for the fire labeled at the outset as deliberate.