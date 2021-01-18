MLK Jr. Community Presbyterian Church reflects on their role in the community on MLK Jr. Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Martin Luther King Jr. Day is the day that we honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 22News spoke with the pastor at the MLK Junior Community Presbyterian Church in Springfield about how this day impacts them.

On a weekly church service Zoom call on MLK Jr. Day weekend, Reverend Dr. Terrlyn Curry Avery welcomes people to service on Zoom. “Good morning, good morning and welcome to service today on a weekend in which we celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King.”

A few places around Springfield have MLK Jr.’s name in their title. The MLK Jr. Family Services Organization, MLK Charter School along with the church, and on MLK Day, their mission is echoed even further.

“It means that there’s an inspiration for me and there’s an example of what’s required of me and the congregation,” Avery Curry told 22News.

Reverend Dr. Curry Avery says the congregation embraces Doctor King’s legacy with their love of God and making the community a better place. “Wanting to make sure that all people have not just equal rights but that we live in a place where equity exists for all,” she told 22News about their mission.

The church provides meals and school supplies for those in need. They provided complete meals on Christmas Eve to those in need. They’ve also adopted the MLK Charter School in Springfield to donate back to school supplies to.

When the weather was warmer they had church services in the parking lot. Now the background looks a little different since a fire burned through part of the church, but their spirits have remained high with virtual services.

“While we miss each other, Zoom allows us to reach across the community and reach across the nation,” Avery Curry said.

Zoom has also allowed them to host programing around social justice issues. They’ve hosted virtual events around voting and police brutality. Making sure they’re involved in whatever conversation the community around them is currently having. Embracing the dream that MLK Jr. had.

“Be active in living in the dream. Don’t just talk about the dream. There’s something that each and every one of us can do to live in the dream. Faith without works is dead and dream without works is dead,” Avery Curry continued.

The church is still actively fundraising for repairs from the fire. You can donate to their fundraising efforts here.