SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s Martin Luther King Junior Family Services presented its annual social justice awards on Friday in memory of Ronn Johnson.

Springfield’s Martin Luther King Junior Family Services Executive Director Ronn Johnson died January 15th from a COVID-19 related illness at the age of 63. Friday, each of the social justice award recipients honor by Mayor Domenic Sarno at the Martin Luther King Community Center spoke of Johnson’s contributions.

Lifetime achievement award recipient Dr. Bryant Robinson junior had served as Springfield’s first African American school superintendent.

“It was highly honored to be near a collaboration with him in the fight for justice against inequality,” Dr. Bryant Robinson Jr. said.

As Mayor Domenic Sarno saluted the men and women who received their social justice award, the Mayor reflected on the uniqueness of the late Ronn Johnson, “Ron Johnson was a doer, and he was one that when people thought was impossible, he would always say try it this way, not for himself, for the community.”

This salute to the late Ronn Johnson is just the beginning of a program recognizing his life and legacy. On Saturday beginning at 11 a.m., there will be an honors program presented virtually honoring the life and accomplishments of Ronn Johnson.

22News also learned that Ronn Johnson is to be honored during each succeeding year saluting social justice award winners.