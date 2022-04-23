SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Martin Luther King Jr. Family Services hosted a benefit celebration Saturday as part of their 5th annual Social Justice Awards program honoring community members, who are furthering the ideals of the late Reverend King.

The event took place virtually, for the second year in a row. The honorees received their awards in-person on Friday, but on Saturday MLK Family Services presented extended tributes during the online program.

This year’s ceremony celebrating the life and legacy of Ronn Johnson, he had been executive director of the organization for years before he passed away back in January.

State Senator Eric Lesser opened the virtual event saying, “I want to congratulate the very well-deserving award winners on a fantastic life of service that each of them have given to our community here in western Mass, our broader and indeed the wider world.”

Award honorees for the 5th annual Social Justice Awards included: Bishop Talbert Swan II, Eileen McCaffery, Barbara Gresham, Kevin Lynn and Doris Harris. Bishop Bryant Robinson Jr. received the Lifetime Achievement Award.