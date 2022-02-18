SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Martin Luther King Jr. Presbyterian Church in Springfield received a $10,000 check Friday from the Council of Churches.

“It feels wonderful because every dollar that we get, it doesn’t have to be $10,000, we’re happy it is $10,000 but every dollar that we get it shows us that there are people in the community who care about what happens to MLK and what happens to the community as well,” said Reverend Dr. Terrlyn Curry Avery of the MLK Jr. Community Presbyterian church.

The council has been supportive of the church ever since arson burned down part of the building in December of 2020. The church will be using the money to help rebuild the building which they said might have to be completely redone.

Since the fire, the congregation has been having church via Zoom also because of COVID-19. When 22News spoke to members the day of the fire, one church-goer said it wasn’t the building that made the church, it’s the people.

“We’re continuing to look into fundraising but we’re also continuing to serve the community because you don’t have to be in a church building to serve community,” said Reverend Avery.

Dushko Vulchev from Maine has been charged in both District and Federal courts with multiple attempts of arson to the church from that night in December of 2020.