MLK Presbyterian Church community devastated over loss of building

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As investigators work to figure out what exactly happened to the Martin Luther King presbyterian church on Monday morning, the community is too.

Parishioners are having a hard time processing this, especially since the fire is suspicious.

The MKK community presbyterian church has been here for the last 40 years. It has a congregation of about 50 people – so every aspect of this church is valuable to its tight-knit members.

In fact, the roof was replaced just 2 weeks ago after months of fundraising by parishioners.

“I think that a church burning, aside from someone losing their home, has got to be one of the worst possible things that could happen. To burn down god’s house,” said Ronn Johnson, MLK Family Services Building President, and CEO.

In the meantime, the church will continue its virtual services as they figure out what’s next.

It’s still unknown when and how the church will be repaired.