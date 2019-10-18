MNA members march in Springfield against proposed patient care reductions

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Members of the Massachusetts Nurses Association marched in downtown Springfield Thursday against proposed changes at Baystate Hospitals.

The group gathered at MGM Springfield around 5 p.m. Thursday night, marching to Monarch Place. Their main talking point stems from what they call “widespread and devastating reductions to patient care services.”

They spoke of proposed changes that would eliminate psych units and ICUs at hospitals in Greenfield, Palmer, and Westfield.

Donna Stern told 22News, “We need to keep care local, these services are essential. They are important and people deserve, whether they have a mental illness, intensive care needs, they need to have that care. It needs to accessible and local.”

The group believes Baystate should be “honest and transparent” about these changes. The hospital responded in a statement saying: