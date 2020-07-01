MNA protest closure of inpatient beds at Providence Behavioral Health in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Nurses Association held a memorial event Wednesday to protest the closure of inpatients beds at Providence Behavioral Health Hospital in Holyoke.

The hospital closed 74 psychiatric beds, child and adolescent beds were closed without notice to the department of public health. The event was held across the street from Providence Hospital.

22News spoke with one nurse educator who worked at Providence Hospital about Wednesday’s event.

“It’s more of a memorial to honor those who have lost their jobs, and who have put in years and years of their career into BHH,” Cindy Chaplin told 22News. “Unfortunately, Trinity decided that it wasn’t making enough money so they decided to close the behavioral health psych units.”

The Nurses Association told 22News they are advocating to strengthen the Massachusetts hospital closure law to prevent corporations from shutting down services despite enormous opposition.