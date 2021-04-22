MNA raises concerns about patient care at behavioral health center in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – On Thursday, the Massachusetts Nurses Association, rallied outside of Providence Behavioral Health Hospital, now known as MiraVista Behavioral Health Center, to voice concerns related to patient care.

The pandemic has taken a toll on mental health across the country. According to the CDC, symptoms of anxiety disorder and depressive disorder increased considerably in the United States during April – June of 2020, compared with the same period in 2019.

Following the switch in ownership from Trinity Health to Health Partners New England, the MNA worries patients won’t be getting the care they need.

“You’re going from non for profit to a for-profit corporation and we believe that will undoubtedly affect access to care,” president of the MNA, Katie Murphy told 22News.

The change in ownership also means the MNA won’t have the ability to advocate for the staff and patients, especially during a time when mental health and substance abuse issues are on the rise.

“And when we are organized our voices amplify and when we advocate for nurses, we advocate for our patients and we are very concerned that that advocacy and that voice will not be heard anymore,” Murphy said.

In a response to the rally, MiraVista Behavioral Health Center released a statement, part of that statement reads: