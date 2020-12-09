MNA urges hospitals to provide N95 masks for all health care workers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Nurses Association is demanding that N95 respirator masks be distributed to all health care workers, to better protect them and their patients from COVID-19 infection.

N95 respirator masks are considered PPE by the CDC and are not recommended for the general public. Hospitals test them for each individual worker for their fluid resistance and filtration efficiency. The masks are said to filter out 95 percent of the air particles we breathe in.

MNA President Katie Murphy told 22News there are nurses and other hospital workers who do not have access to these masks.

“The governor and hospitals are telling us they have plenty of N95s that there are big piles of them,” Murphy told 22News. “Well, they need to be on the faces of health care workers.”

Murphy said nurses, physicians, and respiratory therapists would be most at-risk without an N95 mask. Baystate Health has made it clear they have adequate PPE. In a statement sent to 22News, Baystate’s Chief Quality Officer Dr. Doug Salvador said: