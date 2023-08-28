SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews in Springfield were sent to a fire on Better Way late Sunday night.

22News began receiving reports of a fire at a mobile home around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night. Multiple fire trucks were at the home to put out the fire.

According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, there is minor damage to the home, and no one is without a home after the fire.

No injuries have been reported. The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating the fire.

22News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.