Mobile home fire safely put out in Springfield

Hampden County

(Springfield Fire Department)

 SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Fire Department were able to safely put out a small mobile house fire in Springfield Friday.

Springfield Fire Captain Brian Tetreault told 22News, firefighters arrived at 46 Better Way and found a small fire located in the kitchen.

Captain Tetreault says the fire was quickly extinguished and no injuries were reported.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad determined the cause of the fire was unattended cooking. 

Tetreault says there is approximately $5,000 in damages. 

(Springfield Fire Department)


