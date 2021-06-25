Mobile vaccine bus offers Chicopee residents COVID-19 vaccine on Monday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The state mobile vax clinic bus will make a stop in Chicopee Monday for residents still looking to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccine clinics will be available Monday at two locations. The bus will stop at Lucy Wisniowski Park on Chestnut Street from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Then, the bus will head to J. Polep Distribution Center at 705 Meadow Street from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered and walk-ins are encouraged.

The bus, run by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, will travel across Massachusetts from Pittsfield to Provincetown for the next three weeks. Spanish speaking staff is also available onboard the bus.

As of Thursday, 4,125,320 million residents have been fully vaccinated and 4,651,894 million have received at least one dose of the three vaccines.