Mobile vaccine bus providing vaccines in Western Mass

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts vaccine bus will be in multiple western Massachusetts communities this week, distributing free, walk-up vaccines for COVID-19.

The vaccine bus will be in Chicopee and Springfield on Monday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Ray Jordan Center.

There will be two clinics in Chicopee, the first will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Lucy Wisniowski Memorial Park, and the second from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at J. Polep Distribution.

On Tuesday in West Springfield, you can find the vaccine bus at Alice Corson Park from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. while everyone who gets a dose from the bus entered to win concert tickets at the TD Garden for one of three shows, including performances by Enrique Iglesias and The Weekend.

The vax bus so far has administered more than 72,000 doses in the state.